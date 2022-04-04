Array Technologies (ARRY +10.4%) soars as much as 16% after the company said Monday that it entered into an agreement to supply nearly 1 GW of DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers for the Gemini solar project, which is planned to supply solar power to Nevada Energy.

Array said the project, to be located on Bureau of Land Management land 30 miles northeast of Las Vegas, will be the largest operational solar + storage site in the U.S., storing more than 1.4 GWh of solar power, and is estimated to be worth more than $1B.

Array's trackers are scheduled to begin deliveries in Q2 2022 with project completion planned for year-end 2023.

Citing an error involving revenue recognition, Array Technologies said last week that some financial statements from 2021 should not be relied upon.