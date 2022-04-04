Ferrari stock climbs to near 2-month high as UBS hikes PT
Apr. 04, 2022 12:40 PM ETFerrari N.V. (RACE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ferrari (RACE +3.7%) climbed to its highest since Feb. 9 after UBS raised the stock's price target to $263 from $260 and maintained its Buy rating.
- The new PT implies an upside of 20.4% to RACE's last close.
- In a Q1 earnings preview note, analyst Susy Tibaldi said RACE is among the best positioned stocks to withstand higher inflation, given its pricing power and strong demand, with waiting lists stretching over 12 months.
- Higher inflation is not expected to have a major impact on high net worth individuals, and so demand will likely stay resilient.
- Tibaldi said 2022 will be a transition year for RACE with a weaker mix due to the phaseout of Monza (deliveries likely to end in Q1) and higher weight of entry level models.
- "With Q1 still benefitting from Monza, we expect H1 to deliver higher margins compared to H2," she added.
- UBS expects RACE's depreciation and amortization to increase in H2 due to the start of production of Daytona and Purosangue for deliveries in 2023, but noted that this was not a cause for concern.
- UBS projects RACE's Q1 group sales of €1.18B, up 14% Y/Y at constant-forex, driven by volumes. Ferrari will report Q1 results on May 4.
- RACE stock declined 11.7% YTD.