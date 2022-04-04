Susquehanna initiates coverage of Shift4 Payments

Apr. 04, 2022 12:41 PM ETShift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Susquehanna has initiated coverage of Shift4 Payments (FOUR +3.0%) with a positive rating and a price target of $97.
  • Susquehanna analyst James Friedman said Shift4 "presents a compelling story of converting low yielding gateway volumes to (18-20x) higher yielding end-to-end volumes."
  • Shift4 provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Susquehanna noted that it has become the 20th largest merchant acquirer in the US according to Nilson. Shares are up +10.00% YTD but down -27.46% over the past year.
  • "SFG models that by 2024, 60% of FOUR's volumes can be on its end-to-end processor (up from 20-25% in 2021). Uplift from this conversion, in addition to expansion into new markets, drives net revenue CAGR of 30% to 2024. Trading at a sharp discount to peers (17x vs 27x) despite faster growth expected in 2022 (63% vs 24%), we see ample upside towards our $97 price target and initiate positive," according to Friedman.
