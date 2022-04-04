Barclays considers move back into $1.2T private credit market - Bloomberg
Apr. 04, 2022 12:47 PM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)ARESBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Six years after it sold its GBP 500M ($655M) portfolio of loans to Ares Management (ARES), Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS -1.8%) is formulating a plan to get back into the private credit market, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The market for private credit, the debt equivalent of private equity, has grown to $1.2T as of June 2021, according to Preqin data. Banks pulled back from traditional lending after incurring large losses during the financial crisis and having to implement stricter regulations. While private credit started out financing smaller companies, the abundance of capital searching for returns has managers vying for roles in financing larger companies.
- Getting back into private credit expands banks' offerings to clients, retains deal fees if more traditional financing falls apart, and offers the potential to earn management fees by raising capital from yield-seeking institutional investors.
- Barclays (BCS), which doesn't have an asset management division, would run the lending strategy from its corporate and investment bank, the Bloomberg report said.
- Earlier on Monday, Apollo Global raised $4.6B for its second hybrid value fund that invests in equity and debt capital.