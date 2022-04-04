Zebra Technologies jumps 5.5% on upgrade by JP Morgan, PT revised to $500
Apr. 04, 2022 12:48 PM ETZebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Zebra Technologies (ZBRA +5.3%) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $500, down from $530 by JPMorgan analyst Paul Chung.
- The shares should trade at a premium to the company's historical multiple and more in line with peers given the "strong secular tailwinds" for automation across supply chain, retail, healthcare, and logistics, Chung told investors in a research note.
- JP Morgan elaborates: 'ZBRA is trading at ~21x our CY22 PF EPS forecast and ~16.4x CY22E PF EBITDA, which are in line with the three-year forward trading averages and slightly below select industrial peers. We think the assigned multiple should trade at premium to historicals and more in line with peers, reflecting strong secular tailwinds for automation across supply chain, retail, healthcare, and logistics. Margins continue to expand on product mix and scale benefits, coupled with positive impact from accretive acquisitions done over LTM, and solid pipeline of recent wins provides nice visibility into 22. Temporary freight costs expected to weigh on 1H, though should dissipate in the 2H We expect the stock to outperform in line with the mean of our coverage universe over the next 6-12 months.'
- The stock has lost about 11.4% over the last one year.
- Contributor comments on the stock, 'Zebra Technologies - High Growth And An Undervalued Price'; 'Zebra Technologies: Scanning, No Additional Picking Here'