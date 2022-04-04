Q India sets initial channel launches to global India diaspora via Toober
Apr. 04, 2022 12:49 PM ETQYOU Media Inc. (QYOUF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- QYOU Media (QYOUF +6.0%) has announced that The Q India is set to launch both it's flagship Hindi channel, The Q, to the global India diaspora via leading live TV app toober, which offers popular channels from around the world in over 20 languages.
- Toober is currently available in Canada on Rogers, Shaw, Videotron and Apple TV and is expected to soon be available on both the Roku and Android platforms.
- Toober aims to fill a gap in the live streaming market by providing subscribers access to all of their favorite channels from around the world at one low price.
- Via the launch of both of these channels on toober, The Q India will provide a fresh and unique new offering for the India diaspora in Canada and throughout the world.