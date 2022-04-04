Stifel has raised its price target on Caesars Entertainment (CZR +5.0%) from $120 to $127.

The analysts noted that "at this point the risk/reward in CZR is too compelling to ignore. The sports betting/iGaming euphoria has been removed and with that premium gone, shares seem undervalued, in our opinion."

"From here, we see five potential catalysts for the remainder of 2022 that should allow shares to return to triple-digit land. We believe CZR remains well positioned long term as the world eventually recovers from this pandemic given their compelling asset mix (Vegas/regionals/sports betting/iGaming)."

"We continue to believe this is the best management team in gaming and expect them to create significant shareholder value in 2022 and beyond. As FCF ramps and the balance sheet improves, we expect multiples for CZR’s brick and mortar business to drift back in-line with historical ranges."

Shares are down -13.75% YTD and -10.60% over the past year.

Caesars is among sports betting and iGaming companies set to launch operations in Ontario, following the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario launching its highly-anticipated regulated market for single-game sports betting on Monday.