Kubient Technologies slumps 7.5% as Maxim cuts PT to $6
Apr. 04, 2022 1:19 PM ETKubient, Inc. (KBNT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde cut the target on Kubient (KBNT -0.6%) to $6 from $9.
- However, it maintains a buy rating.
- Analyst adds: ' The company's Q4 results reflect its early-stage growth investments and headcount expansion, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Vander Aarde adds that as Kubient on-boards more engineers to support faster testing and integrations, while also building out its sales team to attract more demand-side customers to match the number of supply-side customers, the company's revenue growth should accelerate.'
- The stock has a market cap of $22.9M and has lost about 77% over the last one year.