International Isotopes GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $9.66M
Apr. 04, 2022 1:22 PM ETInternational Isotopes Inc. (INIS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- International Isotopes press release (OTCQB:INIS): FY GAAP EPS of $0.00.
- Revenue of $9.66M (+3.2% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: We believe we will continue to see significant recovery of markets, patient treatment schedules, and our product sales in 2022. We will continue to promote sales of our sodium iodide product, and aggressively launch new products within the nuclear medicine standards business segment. The recent increase in the amount of cobalt available from the Department of Energy (DOE) will continue to facilitate further increases in our cobalt product sales in the coming year. We believe that the combination of improving market conditions, following the decline in COVID-19 cases, coupled with our growth projections for each of our business segments, should lead to excellent financial performance for the Company in 2022 and beyond."