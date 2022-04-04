Change Healthcare said in talks to sell ClaimsXten business to New Mountain Capital
Apr. 04, 2022 1:26 PM ETChange Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), UNHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is said in advance discussions to sell its payment integrity business ClaimsXten to private equity firm New Mountain Capital.
- A transaction may value ClaimsXten at more than $2B, according to a Bloomberg report from late Friday.
- The latest report comes after Dealreporter last month that CHNG may announce a buyer for the ClaimsXten business as UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) works to try to resolve DOJ antitrust concerns even after the agency sued to block the deal. The news also comes ahead of a Tuesday deadline for the companies to walk from the deal.
- It's not clear if the sale of the ClaimsXten business would go forward if the CHNH/UNH deal were to fall apart, according to the Bloomberg report.
- Dealreporter also reported last month CHNG potentially wanted a "sizeable" reverse break up fee from UNH if the parties decide to fight the DOJ's lawsuit to block the deal. The DOJ trial to block the deal is scheduled to start Aug. 1