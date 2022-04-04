Lawmakers set to announce $10 billion additional funding for U.S. COVID response - WaPo

Apr. 04, 2022

US Capitol

uschools/E+ via Getty Images

  • Congressional negotiators have agreed on a $10 billion additional funding for U.S. COVID-19 response, and the deal is expected to be announced on Monday, The Washington Post reported citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
  • The package provides funds for the purchase of more therapeutics, tests, vaccines, and other supplies.
  • However, the lawmakers have failed to reach an agreement for a $15 billion package that included $5 billion for the global response which President Biden previously said was critical to keep Americans safe from the threat of new variants.
  • Developers of COVID-19 antibody therapies: Gilead (GILD), Eli Lilly (LLY), Vir Biotechnology (VIR)/ GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Regeneron (REGN).
  • The makers of COVID-19 pills: Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK).
  • COVID-19 vaccine makers: Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
  • Last month, the Biden administration warned that the government was at risk of running out of COVID-19 antibody therapies as early as May unless Congress clears additional funds.
