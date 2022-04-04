Sportradar falls after BofA says the stock is fairly valued

Bank of America cut its rating on Sportradar Group AG (SRAD -3.2%) to Neutral to Buy on its view that the share price offers a balanced risk-reward profile.

Analyst Shaun Kelley and team still think SRAD's business is proving diversity, resiliency and profits - but notes that shares have now outperformed both online gaming peers, as well as software and data providers on a year-to-date basis. Some risk is seen that geopolitical headwinds, European regulation and aggressive sports rights cost inflation could linger for Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD).

Bank of America dropped its price objective on Sportradar (SRAD) to $18 from $21, which marks the midpoint of the latest valuation scenarios ranging from $11 to $25. The price objective works to 5X to 6X the sales estimate and 18X the stabilized 2023 EBITDA estimate, which is called a best of breed, compounding multiple.

The average analyst price target on SRAD is $23.31 and shares have ranged from $11.06 to $28.22 since the IPO last September priced at $27.

Sportradar (SRAD) is one of the sports betting and iGaming companies looking to make a splash in Ontario.