Marqeta initiated at Morgan Stanley citing growth reflects stock's valuation
Apr. 04, 2022 1:52 PM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was initiated at Morgan Stanley with an Equal Weight rating, price target of $15; Analyst James Faucette believes its growth is reflected by the stock's valuation.
- Analyst states that as the leading innovator in modern card issuing, MQ's open API platform facilitates more developer-friendly interoperability with legacy payments infrastructures, giving clients the capability to seamlessly integrate payments experiences into their products.
- While Block has historically been the largest contributor to MQ's revenue, other Marqeta's customers have grown faster over recent quarters, helping to broaden the platform. As MQ's business composition evolves, Morgan Stanley expects robust underlying customer volume growth to underpin share gains within the broader issuer market, supporting the company's consolidated growth cadence over the medium term.
- Quick look at company's profitability metrics in comparison to peers:
- In its latest earnings call, the company estimates 43-44% gross profit margin for 1Q22 and adj. EBITDA margin is seen between negative 8-9%; net revenue growth is seen ranging between 48-50%.
- SA Contributor Riyado Sofian recently wrote that Marqeta is a deck of aces while another contributor Bert Hochfeld terms Marqeta as a recent IPO whose valuation compression leaves it worth considering.