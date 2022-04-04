FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) jumped 15.1% higher Monday, reclaiming ground lost last week, after the company implemented what amounts to a $5/month price hike for users.

The TV service had previously announced that it would stop offering its Starter Plan (for $64.99/month) to new users. Over the weekend, though, it started mailing members that it wouldn't offer the Starter Plan for any user anymore, and would be migrating all Starter members to the $69.99/month Pro Plan starting May 1.

The company's site now features the Pro Plan as its least expensive baseline plan, featuring 114 channels. An Elite Plan costs $79.99/month and bumps that channel count to 166 (including 10 extra news channels), while a Latino Plan for $32.99/month offers 40 channels of Spanish-language TV.

The now-defunct Starter Plan offered a sharply curtailed feature list - only three simultaneous streams vs. 10 for the Pro Plan, and only 250 hours of Cloud DVR storage vs. Pro's 1,000.

Wall Street and Seeking Alpha authors alike have a Buy rating on the stock, while its Quant Rating has remained at the Strong Sell it first rated in November.