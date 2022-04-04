Abiomed slips as COO retires after 15 years of service

Apr. 04, 2022 1:59 PM ETAbiomed, Inc. (ABMD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

olm26250/iStock via Getty Images

  • Medical device maker, Abiomed (ABMD -3.6%) is in the red on Monday after the company announced the retirement of its Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President David Weber, after a 15-year tenure.
  • Mr. Weber informed his decision on March 28, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing.
  • After the retirement, he is expected to function as a scientific and technology advisor for the company for at least 30 hours per week.
  • In addition to an annual salary of $255,000, Mr. Weber is entitled to equity compensation and a standard benefits package offered by the company as part of his new role. However, the compensation is unlikely to involve an annual cash incentive award.
