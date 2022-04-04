LiveToBeHappy announces $30M financing, acquires majority stake in HRS Construction

Apr. 04, 2022 2:02 PM ETLiveToBeHappy, Inc. (CAVR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • LiveToBeHappy (CAVR +7.4%) on Monday announced a $30M term sheet to fund acquisitions, re-capitalize the business and initiate repurchase of up to 6% of outstanding stock.
  • CAVR also acquired a majority stake in real estate services firm HRS Construction.
  • The acquisition is expected to be significantly accretive to CAVR's combined 2022 net income.
  • "We will be executing a $30M term sheet that, upon funding, will finance additional real estate services acquisitions, pay off existing convertible debt and reduce current float by 15%," said CAVR CEO Kevin Vincent Cox.
  • CAVR will likely raise its revenue and profit forecast substantially in the next few weeks as it integrates HRS into the company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.