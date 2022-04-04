LiveToBeHappy announces $30M financing, acquires majority stake in HRS Construction
Apr. 04, 2022 2:02 PM ETLiveToBeHappy, Inc. (CAVR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- LiveToBeHappy (CAVR +7.4%) on Monday announced a $30M term sheet to fund acquisitions, re-capitalize the business and initiate repurchase of up to 6% of outstanding stock.
- CAVR also acquired a majority stake in real estate services firm HRS Construction.
- The acquisition is expected to be significantly accretive to CAVR's combined 2022 net income.
- "We will be executing a $30M term sheet that, upon funding, will finance additional real estate services acquisitions, pay off existing convertible debt and reduce current float by 15%," said CAVR CEO Kevin Vincent Cox.
- CAVR will likely raise its revenue and profit forecast substantially in the next few weeks as it integrates HRS into the company.