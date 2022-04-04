Rocket Lab US A(RKLB +4.3%) traded higher on Monday after two successful launches over the weekend of Earth-observation satellites to orbit.

The company’s Electron vehicle, which ferried the two BlackSky satellites to space, was launched from RKLB’s New Zealand complex.

The mission, in addition to three Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) launches for BlackSky and Spaceflight in 2021, is part of a multi-launch agreement that represents the largest number of satellites BlackSky has dedicated to a single launch provider to date. Rocket Lab (RKLB) is contracted to launch another pair of BlackSky satellites on a dedicated Electron mission scheduled for later this year.

The mission was Rocket Lab's (RKLB) second launch of 2022. The company has delivered 112 payloads to orbit to date on 25 launches.

Morgan Stanley's updated breakdown on RKLB: "We view RKLB’s upcoming mid-air booster retrieval attempt as a potential near-term catalyst as a successful operation would reflect a key milestone as the company executes on its strategy to increase rocket reusability."

