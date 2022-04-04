Intevac stock hits near 3-month high on $54M order

Apr. 04, 2022 2:15 PM ETIntevac, Inc. (IVAC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Intevac (IVAC +5.5%) stock rose to its highest since Jan. after the firm on Monday announced a $54M order for multiple 200 Lean systems.
  • The order includes 8 expanded-module systems, each of which are configured with 28 process chambers for the production of advanced hard disk drive media.
  • Scheduled to ship over multiple quarters starting mid-2023, the order will be reflected in IVAC's backlog at Q1-end of Apr. 2.
  • This order also includes a down payment provision, due in Q3, which will help fund inventory purchases in support of this significant system build-out.
  • In Feb., IVAC announced a multi-year deal with a data storage firm to upgrade and refurbish 200 Lean systems.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.