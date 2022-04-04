Intevac stock hits near 3-month high on $54M order
Apr. 04, 2022 2:15 PM ETIntevac, Inc. (IVAC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Intevac (IVAC +5.5%) stock rose to its highest since Jan. after the firm on Monday announced a $54M order for multiple 200 Lean systems.
- The order includes 8 expanded-module systems, each of which are configured with 28 process chambers for the production of advanced hard disk drive media.
- Scheduled to ship over multiple quarters starting mid-2023, the order will be reflected in IVAC's backlog at Q1-end of Apr. 2.
- This order also includes a down payment provision, due in Q3, which will help fund inventory purchases in support of this significant system build-out.
- In Feb., IVAC announced a multi-year deal with a data storage firm to upgrade and refurbish 200 Lean systems.