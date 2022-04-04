Blackstone's BioMed buys 22-building campus in Boulder, Colorado for over $600M
Apr. 04, 2022 2:19 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) portfolio company BioMed Realty has acquired Flatiron Park, a 1M-square-foot, 22-building life science and office campus in Boulder, Colorado, for more than $600M, it announced on Monday.
- The acquisition anchors BioMed's presence in the active Boulder life sciences and tech market. The complex is currently 90% leased to a mix of technology and life science firms.
- In addition to its initial investment, BioMed Realty plans to invest an additional $200M in redevelopment costs over time, which is expected to provide early 400 new local construction jobs.
- "As demand for office and lab space in the region continues to grow, we believe BioMed's integrated platform and expertise is uniquely suited to support companies as they continue to scale in this key market," said Mike Ruhl, vice president of Leasing at BioMed Realty.
- The seller was a joint venture of Crescent Real Estate, Goldman Sachs (GS) Asset Management's real estate business, and Lionstone Investments.
- Last year, Blackstone's (BX) BioMed unveiled plans to double the size of its life sciences real estate portfolio in Cambridge, U.K.