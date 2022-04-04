Borr Drilling (BORR +14.4%) soars to a 52-week high after the company said Monday it was awarded new contracts and extensions for five of its premium jack-up drilling rigs.

Borr said the awards increase its contracted fleet to 20 rigs out of a total of 23 delivered rigs, and raise the company's backlog by ~2,530 days, excluding optional periods.

The drilling rig contractor also said it remains in talks with its lenders about the deferral or refinancing of its debt maturing in 2023, expecting discussions to be concluded by June 30.

Borr was one of last week's 10 biggest gainers among energy and natural resources stocks.