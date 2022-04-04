Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX dismisses 25% of workforce - CoinDesk
Apr. 04, 2022 2:24 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX has laid off 75 workers "in order to streamline for the next phase of our business," a spokesperson told CoinDesk Monday via email.
- “Our top priority is to make sure all employees who will be impacted have the support they require,” the spokesperson added. Also, “the BitMEX platform will continue to operate as normal, and we will not be commenting further at this time.”
- The layoffs, which represent 25% of BitMEX's workforce, would become effective at the end of April, a source familiar with the matter told CoinDesk, adding that the company's global head count will be 225 people following the job cuts.
- Previously, (Aug. 10, 2021) BitMEX agreed to pay $100M to settle charges.