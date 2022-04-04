Avantor cut to Neutral at Citi on less compelling near-term outlook

Apr. 04, 2022 2:38 PM ETAvantor, Inc. (AVTR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

  • Life sciences company Avantor (AVTR -3.7%) is trading lower on Monday after Citi downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy, citing a limited opportunity for near-term topline growth and margin expansion, particularly in the second half of this year.
  • The price target trimmed by more than a fifth to $38 per share implies a premium of ~11% to the last close.
  • The analysts led by Patrick Donnelly cite “persistent inflation and adjacent pricing initiative lag time, and ongoing supply chain constraints” as the reasons for their downgrade.
  • Donnelly and the team note that the company’s recent deal integration and execution have progressed below the initial guidance and highlight their concerns about future M&A activity as Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) focuses on deleveraging and integration efforts.
  • Citi downgrade marks the first sell rating on Avantor (AVTR) according to data from Seeking Alpha Wall St. Analyst Ratings.
