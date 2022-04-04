Cloudflare rises following completion of Area 1 acquisition
Apr. 04, 2022 2:45 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares rose on Monday, the day after the webs security company said it completed its purchase of Area 1 Security.
- The deal, first announced in February, will give Cloudflare (NET) more tools to block phishing schemes in emails. According to a statement from Cloudflare, companies lose more than $2.4 billion every year from malicious phishing and business email compromise campaigns, citing data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center 2021 Internet Crime Report.
- Area 1's cloud native platform works with any email offerings and preemptively finds and eliminates phishing threats before they can inflict damage, the statement added.
- Cloudflare paid approximately $162 million for the company, with roughly 40% to 50% paid in stock and the rest paid in cash. Cloudflare (NET) shares rose more than 3.5% on Monday to $128.06.
- In February, analysts praised Cloudflare (NET) after it posted strong fourth-quarter results, with some pointing out "much of the strength was driven by enterprise demand."