Petrobras (NYSE:PBR +0.1%) said Monday that it discovered an oil accumulation in the southern part of the Campos Basin, racking up another find in Brazil's offshore pre-salt area.

The discovery was made in the 1-BRSA-1383A-RJS well in the Alto de Cabo Frio Central bloc, which is operated an 50%-owned by Petrobras and 50% owned by BP.

The consortium said it will continue drilling the well to the originally planned final depth to assess dimensions of the new accumulation and to characterize quality of the fluids and reservoirs found.

Separately, Petrobras edged higher after spending most of Monday's session in the red following reports that Rodolfo Landim, nominated last week by Brazil's government to become CEO of the state-controlled oil company, said he would not accept the position.