TNR Gold arranges $250,000 funding in private placement
Apr. 04, 2022 3:04 PM ETTNR Gold Corp. (TRRXF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- TNR Gold (TRRXF +17.1%) arranges a non-brokered private placement of up to 5M units at a price of $0.05 per unit to raise up to CAN $250,000.
- Each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one half of a non-transferable common share purchase warrant.
- Each whole warrant will be exercisable into one common share in the capital of the company at an exercise price of CAN $0.075 per share for two years from the date of issue.
- Proceeds will be used for exploration, maintenance of the Shotgun Gold project and for general working capital purposes.