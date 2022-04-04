TNR Gold arranges $250,000 funding in private placement

Apr. 04, 2022 3:04 PM ETTNR Gold Corp. (TRRXF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • TNR Gold (TRRXF +17.1%) arranges a non-brokered private placement of up to 5M units at a price of $0.05 per unit to raise up to CAN $250,000.
  • Each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one half of a non-transferable common share purchase warrant.
  • Each whole warrant will be exercisable into one common share in the capital of the company at an exercise price of CAN $0.075 per share for two years from the date of issue.
  • Proceeds will be used for exploration, maintenance of the Shotgun Gold project and for general working capital purposes.
