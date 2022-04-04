Takes on Disney's (DIS +1%) Parks investor event are still streaming in, and Loop Capital has praise for higher operating income potential there, but has trimmed its price target on a lower streaming valuation.

The firm maintained a Buy rating on the stock, but cut its price target to $165 from $190, now implying 19% upside.

Disney's Parks business isn't just a reopening play, Loop's Alan Gould says, but also a repricing play. Tech improvements and "significant" pricing changes can bring Parks domestic operating income potentially as high as $6.5 billion over the next few years, up from a prior 2019 peak of $4.4 billion.

Parks margins this year should reach 26.6%, Gould says - the highest since 1990 and a "very successful" launch back then of the Hollywood Studios gate.

On the streaming front, though, Gould notes that June 12 will bring bidding for Indian Premier League cricket rights for 2023-2027 - and the league has doubled its minimum reserve in an auction that will separate streaming rights and TV rights.

Disney has been paying about $500 million/year (about 3.5 times what Sony and other rightsholders were paying before), and the new reserve is about $900 million/year. That could go "substantially higher" with competition like Sony, Amazon.com , Reliance/Viacom 18, Facebook and Google.

"It will be difficult for DIS+ to hit both its 230-plus million sub target and profitability" by fiscal 2024, Gould writes. "If DIS retains the IPL rights, we assume it will hit the sub target, but not the profitability."

Disney+ has been making strides in time spent on streaming, with its film Encanto reeling off several weeks streaming at least 1 billion minutes per week.