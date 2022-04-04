The shares of clinical-stage genetic medicine company, Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE +29.6%) have recorded the best intraday gain in more than a year on Monday in reaction to favorable early-stage data for WVE-004, an experimental therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia.

The adaptive Phase 1b/2a FOCUS-C9 trial was designed to find the optimum dose level and frequency of WVE-004, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting C9orf72-associated ALS and FTD.

The early findings have indicated that low, single doses of WVE-004 were linked to a durable decline of a key C9-ALS/C9-FTD biomarker, poly (GP) dipeptide repeat proteins in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). A decline of GP in CSF implies the activity of WVE-004 in the brain and spinal cord, Wave Life Sciences (WVE) said.

Following single 30 mg doses, all active treatment groups (10 mg, n=2 patients; 30 mg, n=4 patients; 60 mg, n=3 patients) demonstrated statistical significant reductions of poly(GP) versus placebo (n=3 patients). At Day 85, the poly(GP) decline reached 34% (p=0.011). Those who received 60 mg had not reached Day 85 at the time of the analysis.

On the safety front, four patients (including one on placebo) developed severe and/or serious adverse events, out of which one was found to be related to WVE-004.

As poly(GP) reduction for 30 mg single dose has yet to plateau, the company has extended the observation period from nearly three months to approximately six months. Additional single and multidose results are anticipated throughout the year.

The favorable disclosure comes less than a week after Biogen (BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) announced an end to their C9-ALS program for BIIB078 after a setback in an early-stage study.