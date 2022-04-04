Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) skyrocketed 53% on high volume in Monday trading despite no new press releases or SEC filings. A high level of short interest outstanding on Aterian has made the stock a short squeeze candidate.

Shares of Aterian (ATER) traded as high as $3.93 vs. the 52-week range of $2.10 to $33.97.

Last week, Aterian filed an offering for 17,530,070 shares for selling shareholders and also announced the addition of Cynthia Williams to the board. The exec is the president of digital gaming at Hasbro and has also served stints at Amazon and Microsoft.

On Wall Street, D.A. Davidson has a Buy rating on Aterian (ATER) and price target of $7.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Aterian (ATER) is still flashing Sell.