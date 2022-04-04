Clovis Oncology extends two-day rally after trial win for ovarian cancer therapy

Apr. 04, 2022 3:59 PM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Stock market data with uptrend vector

sitox/E+ via Getty Images

  • The commercial-stage biotech Clovis Oncology (CLVS +9.0%) continues to trade higher on Monday, extending the the recent rally to third consecutive session following the positive late-stage results announced by the company last week for Rubraca in ovarian cancer.
  • The news that the monotherapy arm of the Phase 3 ATHENA trial met the primary endpoint for Rubraca as maintenance treatment for ovarian cancer propelled beaten-down Clovis (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares last week.
  • While the stock had managed to keep one Buy rating on Wall Street over the past 12 months, its shares had dropped more than 73% during the period, as shown in this graph.
  • Arguing that last week’s gains were justified by ATHENA-MONO data, Seeking Alpha contributor, Edmund Ingham issued a Hold rating on Clovis (CLVS).
  • The author doubts the therapeutic potential of the treatment as a first-line option in ovarian cancer and highlights its financial risks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.