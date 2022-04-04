Clovis Oncology extends two-day rally after trial win for ovarian cancer therapy
Apr. 04, 2022 3:59 PM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The commercial-stage biotech Clovis Oncology (CLVS +9.0%) continues to trade higher on Monday, extending the the recent rally to third consecutive session following the positive late-stage results announced by the company last week for Rubraca in ovarian cancer.
- The news that the monotherapy arm of the Phase 3 ATHENA trial met the primary endpoint for Rubraca as maintenance treatment for ovarian cancer propelled beaten-down Clovis (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares last week.
- While the stock had managed to keep one Buy rating on Wall Street over the past 12 months, its shares had dropped more than 73% during the period, as shown in this graph.
- Arguing that last week’s gains were justified by ATHENA-MONO data, Seeking Alpha contributor, Edmund Ingham issued a Hold rating on Clovis (CLVS).
- The author doubts the therapeutic potential of the treatment as a first-line option in ovarian cancer and highlights its financial risks.