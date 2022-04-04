WD-40 cut to Sell equivalent at DA Davidson as costs put guidance at risk

Apr. 04, 2022

close-up of the hand with the WD-40 in the process of servicing the moving parts of the washing machine drive

Kurgu128/iStock via Getty Images

WD-40 (WDFC -1.0%) slumped as much as 6% Monday to a 52-week low after DA Davidson downgraded shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $157 price target, slashed from $238, warning that higher cost pressures could lead to reduced FY 2022 earnings guidance.

Petroleum-based input cost comparisons have "worsened significantly, likely lowering margins," which DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser says could lead to a guidance cut when the company reports on April 7.

The closest comp to WD-40's petroleum-based input costs is jet fuel, which has unfavorable Y/Y comparisons, the analyst says, with spot jet fuel prices up 127% Y/Y as of March 28, and prices for plastic resin and tin also worsening since early January.

"As a percentage of the total cost of a can of WD-40, petroleum-based specialty chemicals represent 32%, tin plate 31%, and plastic 20%," Weiser writes.

WD-40 boasts "a great long-term history," but the stock was still overvalued, Seeking Alpha contributor Andrew Cournoyer wrote a month ago; since then, the stock has dropped another 13%.

