Cryptocurrency platforms are likely trading securities, and the "probability is quite remote that any given platform has zero securities," U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said in a speech Monday at the Penn Law Capital Markets Association Annual Conference.

That's significant because securities that are traded need to be registered with the SEC. "Any token that is a security must play by the same market integrity rulebook as other securities under our laws," Gensler said on Monday.

Throughout the speech, Gensler said he has asked the SEC staff to look into several matters, including:

Whether and how protections covering investors should be expanded to crypto platforms;

How best to register and regulate platforms where the trading of securities and non-securities is intertwined;

Whether it would be appropriate to segregate out custody from trading; and

Whether it would be appropriate to segregate out market-making functions.

Gensler reiterated his predecessor, Jay Clayton, in saying most tokens are investment contracts under the Supreme Court's 1946 Howey Test — namely, "an investment contract exists when there is the investment of money in a common enterprise with a reasonable expectation of profits to be derived from the efforts of others."

As a result, "it is important that we work to get crypto tokens that are securities to be registered with the SEC," Gensler said. "Issuers of crypto tokens that are securities must register their offers and sales of these assets with the SEC and comply with our disclosure requirements, or meet an exemption. Issuers of all kinds across a variety of markets successfully register and provide disclosures every day."

