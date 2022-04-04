CymaBay announces result from Phase 2 trial of primary biliary cholangitis therapy
Apr. 04, 2022 4:12 PM ETCymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) announced results from the Phase 2, 52-week study of Seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
- The company said the mid-stage study examined the efficacy and safety of seladelpar in adults with PBC who were receiving or intolerant to first-line therapy with ursodeoxycholic acid.
- The primary efficacy analysis found that seladelpar treatment provided 26%, 33%, and 41% reductions for the 2 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg doses, respectively, in the alkaline phosphatase level at week 8.
- The company said responses were maintained or improved at Week 52.
- Primary biliary cholangitis is a chronic disease in which the bile ducts in your liver are slowly destroyed.