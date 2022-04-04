NewAge receives Nasdaq letter for delayed filing of annual report
Apr. 04, 2022 4:13 PM ETNewAge, Inc. (NBEV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) has received a letter from Nasdaq related to the delayed filing of annual report on Form 10-K.
- As previously announced, NewAge filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 mid-March indicating that the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 would be delayed.
- Additionally, the company filed a Form 8-K on Mar. 31 indicating that it would be unable to file its Annual Report within the 15-day extension.
- As it stands, the company is in non-compliance with the timely filing requirement for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).
- This notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of its common stock on Nasdaq.
- It has until May 31, 2022 to submit a plan of compliance.
- If Nasdaq accepts the plan, an extension of up to 180 days may be granted from the original filing due date of the Annual Report, or until September 27, 2022, to regain compliance.
- NBEV up ~6% AH