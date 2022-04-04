PRA Group refinances European credit facilities
Apr. 04, 2022 4:14 PM ETPRA Group, Inc. (PRAA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) on Monday said it completed refinancing of its European credit facilities on Apr. 1.
- This refinancing includes a new $800M U.K. credit facility and an amended and resized $750M credit facility covering the rest of Europe, excluding the U.K.
- The new U.K. facility includes a diverse group of new and existing lenders that participate in both the North American and European credit facilities.
- "This refinancing provides us with additional flexibility, further diversifies our lending group, and decreases overall borrowing costs," said PRAA CFO Pete Graham.