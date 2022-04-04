"Crypto adoption reached a true tipping point last year, becoming an established economic driver and a valued investment across the globe," said Noah Perlman, chief operating officer at digital asset exchange Gemini.

Specifically, almost half of all current crypto owners in the U.S. (44%), Latin America (46%) and Asia Pacific (45%) first bought crypto in 2021, according to Gemini's 2022 Global State of Crypto report, adding that surging inflation was the primary driver of adoption. Also, the crypto gender gap may be narrowing in the coming year, and global education remains the greatest barrier to investing in crypto, the report said.

For emerging markets, Brazil and Indonesia led the way in crypto adoption with more than 41% of respondents in each country reporting crypto ownership, compared with 17% across developed economies including the U.S. (20%), Europe (17%) and Australia (18%). Recall in the beginning of April when Indonesia planned to charge a value-added tax on digital asset transactions and an income tax on capital gains at a rate of 0.1%.

Globally, 41% of respondents said they are crypto-curious, which takes into account consumers who do not currently own crypto, but are either interested in learning more or say they are likely to acquire crypto in the next year.

"We expect to see the influx of crypto investors continue into this year with concerns about inflation in the U.S. and globally driving interest," Perlman added. "Education also remains a global barrier to adoption, and providing investors additional resources is key to bringing new users into the crypto ecosystem, especially women who make up a majority of the crypto-curious audience."

Note that Gemini's report uncovers trends in adoption, barriers to entry, and attitudes toward crypto among nearly 30K respondents in 20 countries.

In the crypto ecosystem, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.0%) is changing hands slightly lower at $45.8K and ethereum (ETH-USD -0.3%) is down somewhat to $3.48K.

Previously, (Jan. 25) Crypto ownership was driven by high-income millennials, while baby boomers appeared disinterested.