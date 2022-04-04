Carnival gains after reporting busiest booking week ever
Apr. 04, 2022 4:15 PM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE:CCL) announced that the one-week period of March 28 to April 3 was its busiest booking week in the company's history.
- The cruise line brand saw a double-digit increase from the previous record 7-day booking total with 22 of its 23 ships back in guest operations across all its year-round U.S. homeports. The final ship, Carnival Splendor, will return to service from Seattle on May 2.
- Carnival (CCL) said it has led the industry in terms of restart and customer demand.
- Shares of Carnival Corporation (CCL) rose 2.79% in after-hours trading to $20.29.
