Carnival gains after reporting busiest booking week ever

Apr. 04, 2022

Carnival Mardi Gras Cruise Ship Docked in Florida

OntheRunPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE:CCL) announced that the one-week period of March 28 to April 3 was its busiest booking week in the company's history.
  • The cruise line brand saw a double-digit increase from the previous record 7-day booking total with 22 of its 23 ships back in guest operations across all its year-round U.S. homeports. The final ship, Carnival Splendor, will return to service from Seattle on May 2.
  • Carnival (CCL) said it has led the industry in terms of restart and customer demand.
  • Shares of Carnival Corporation (CCL) rose 2.79% in after-hours trading to $20.29.
