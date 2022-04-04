Vampire-villain film Morbius kept up Sony's (NYSE:SONY) five-month run of box-office strength, leading the weekend domestic box office with a strong (if not franchise-launching) $39.1 million gross.

That was enough to cut the reign of last week's champ, The Lost City (PARA, PARAA), to one week. The adventure/romantic comedy drew $14.8 million in second place, just over a 51% drop in business, largely as expected.

Morbius, while a Marvel comic property, is of course part of the Spider-Man story universe to which Sony has film rights rather than Disney (DIS).

Morbius had a stronger weekend internationally, adding $44.9 million to bring its worldwide launch to $84 million. That came despite critical and audience pans. And Morbius underperformed a similar film about a Spidey villain; Venom: Let There Be Carnage (SONY) opened to $90 million in October.

The third-best domestic take came from The Batman (T), with $10.8 million in the fifth week of a healthy run at the box office. The Warner Bros. film has now hit $349 million in cumulative domestic grosses, and a worldwide total of $710.5 million.

Uncharted (SONY) rounded out a major-movie top four with $3.6 million in its seventh week in theaters. It's piled up $138.9 million domestically.

Cinema tickers: AMC Entertainment (AMC); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF); Cinemark (CNK); (IMAX); Marcus (MCS); Reading International (RDI); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF); National CineMedia (NCMI).