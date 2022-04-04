Castle Biosciences to acquire mental health testing company for $65M
Apr. 04, 2022 4:19 PM ETCastle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) signs definitive deal on Monday to acquire a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics firm - AltheaDx.
- The acquisition comes at total consideration of $65M that includes $32.5M cash component and remaining $32.5M in Castle's shares. In addition, a $75M cash payment is agreed upon on performance over long-term.
- AltheaDx specialises in pharmacogenomics testing services that are focused on mental health. IDgenetix is its PGx test for depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions.
- "....AltheaDx enables us to offer a testing solution that we believe has the potential to accelerate our impact on patient care in an area of high unmet clinical need, significantly expand our in-market expected estimated U.S. TAM to approximately $8 billion and offer incremental value to patients and clinicians over standard of care. Further, this acquisition would enable us to potentially develop a mental health franchise, starting with a test that currently receives Medicare reimbursement for depression,” said Castle's President and CEO Derek Maetzold.
- Closing of the transaction is expected in Q2 2022.
