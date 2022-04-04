Burlington Stores CFO John Crimmins to retire
Apr. 04, 2022 4:24 PM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) has announced the planned retirement of CFO John Crimmins.
- Mr. Crimmins first joined Burlington in 2011 as the company's Senior Vice President, Finance, Chief Accounting Officer. He became Burlington's CFO in Oct. 2019 after serving in that capacity on an interim basis since Sep. 2019.
- He will step down on the earlier of August 31, 2022 or the date his successor commences employment.
- The company has begun an external search for a new CFO.
- Crimmins has agreed to provide consulting services at the request of the company through the end of Feb. 2023.