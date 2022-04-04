Viridian Therapeutics gets flexible credit facility for up to $75M From Hercules Capital

  • Biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) enters into a debt financing agreement with Hercules Capital (HTGC) for up to $75M.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Viridian drew an initial $5M at closing.
  • An additional $20M is available at the company’s request through June 15, 2023, with an additional $25M available upon the company’s achievement of certain milestones, and the remaining $25M available subject to final lender approval.
  • The Company is under no obligation to draw funds in the future.
  • The facility carries a single-digit cost of capital.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $197M as of December 31, 2021.
  • Excluding this $75M credit facility, the company believes that its current cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund its operations into 2024.
