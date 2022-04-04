Viridian Therapeutics gets flexible credit facility for up to $75M From Hercules Capital
Apr. 04, 2022 4:25 PM ETViridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) enters into a debt financing agreement with Hercules Capital (HTGC) for up to $75M.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Viridian drew an initial $5M at closing.
- An additional $20M is available at the company’s request through June 15, 2023, with an additional $25M available upon the company’s achievement of certain milestones, and the remaining $25M available subject to final lender approval.
- The Company is under no obligation to draw funds in the future.
- The facility carries a single-digit cost of capital.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $197M as of December 31, 2021.
- Excluding this $75M credit facility, the company believes that its current cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund its operations into 2024.