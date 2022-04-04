Oportun sells $228M of loans through amortizing asset-backed securitization
Apr. 04, 2022 4:26 PM ETOportun Financial Corporation (OPRT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Oportun (NASDAQ:OPRT), a fintech and digital banking platform, has sold $228M of loans through issuing amortizing asset-backed notes secured by a pool of unsecured and secured personal loans.
- The company and funds managed by Ellington Management Group both contributed collateral and were co-sponsors of the transaction, which totaled $400M in issued asset-backed notes.
- The notes were priced with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 3.83% per year. Oportun (OPRT) sold its share of the residual interest in the pool. By selling both its notes and residual interest, the company achieved a sale of loans at an all-in yield of 6.75% on its portion of the transaction.
- The transaction "allowed us to sell our loans at an attractive price while generating capital and reducing our credit exposure," said Jonathan Coblentz, Oportun's (OPRT) chief financial officer and chief administrative officer.
- Last October, Oportun (OPRT) withdrew its application for a national bank charter, but plans to file a new application with amendments.