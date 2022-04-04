Oportun sells $228M of loans through amortizing asset-backed securitization

Apr. 04, 2022 4:26 PM ETOportun Financial Corporation (OPRT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

  • Oportun (NASDAQ:OPRT), a fintech and digital banking platform, has sold $228M of loans through issuing amortizing asset-backed notes secured by a pool of unsecured and secured personal loans.
  • The company and funds managed by Ellington Management Group both contributed collateral and were co-sponsors of the transaction, which totaled $400M in issued asset-backed notes.
  • The notes were priced with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 3.83% per year. Oportun (OPRT) sold its share of the residual interest in the pool. By selling both its notes and residual interest, the company achieved a sale of loans at an all-in yield of 6.75% on its portion of the transaction.
  • The transaction "allowed us to sell our loans at an attractive price while generating capital and reducing our credit exposure," said Jonathan Coblentz, Oportun's (OPRT) chief financial officer and chief administrative officer.
  • Last October, Oportun (OPRT) withdrew its application for a national bank charter, but plans to file a new application with amendments.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.