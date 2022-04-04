Synopsys, Juniper Networks to form new company to provide silicon photonics platform

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Juniper Networks (JNPR) on Monday said they will form a new separate company that will provide an open silicon photonics platform to address growing photonic needs in applications such as telecom, datacom, among others.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The new company's open silicon photonics platform will include integrated lasers, optical amplifiers, and a full suite of photonic components to form a complete solution that will be accessible through a Process Design Kit.

The platform will enable integration at an unmatched price point, with the lowest power consumption for high-performance Photonic Integrated Circuits.

The name of the new firm will be announced at a later date.

The results of the new company - which will be jointly owned by SNPS and JNPR, with Synopsys as the majority owner - will be consolidated into SNPS' financials.

While SNPS expects the investment to be slightly dilutive to 2022 earnings, the investment is not material and will not affect its Q2 and 2022 guidance ranges.

There is no change to JNPR's FY financial outlook as a result of this transaction.

The new company is being formed, in part, from the carve-out of integrated silicon photonics assets from JNPR.

While part of JNPR, the new company closely collaborated with Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to develop and qualify TSEM's PH18DA process technology to enable the industry's first "laser-on-a-chip" open silicon photonics platform.

To demonstrate capabilities of this platform and accelerate customer adoption, the new company created 400G and 800G photonics reference designs with integrated lasers and expects first samples to be available in summer 2022.

The first Multi-Project Wafer is scheduled to be taped out in Q2.