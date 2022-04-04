Theravance slips after setback for ampreloxetine in second Phase 3 hypotension trial

  • Commercial-stage pharma company, Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) has lost ~5% in the post-market Monday after announcing that its second Phase 3 trial for ampreloxetine in symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension ((nOH)) did not achieve statistical significance for main goal.
  • The 22-week Study 0170 involving 128 patients was designed to assess the durability of clinical effect of ampreloxetine compared to placebo in nOH.
  • For the overall group of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD), pure autonomic failure (PAF) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), the primary endpoint was not statistically significant (odds ratio=0.6; p-value=0.196), Theravance (TBPH) said.
  • A pre-specified analysis indicated that the clinical benefit was driven by MSA patients who had an odds ratio of 0.28 (95% CI: 0.05, 1.22).
  • The experimental therapy was well tolerated with no new safety signals, the company said, adding that it is initiating plans to advance ampreloxetine as a potential treatment option for symptomatic nOH.

  • Last September, Theravance (TBPH) said that its Study 0169 for ampreloxetine in nOH did not meet the primary endpoint.

