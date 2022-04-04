Corcept completes enrollment in trial to treat patients with antipsychotic-induced weight gain
Apr. 04, 2022 4:28 PM ETCorcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced completion of patient enrollment in trial testing its therapy, miricorilant, as a potential treatment for patients with weight gain caused by antipsychotic medication use.
- The company said data from the study will be available in Q4 this year.
- The study, dubbed gratitude, is evaluating the efficacy, pharmacokinetics and safety of miricorilant among adult patients with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder and recent antipsychotic-induced weight gain.
- The primary endpoint of the study is reduction in body weight compared to patients receiving placebo.
- Patients will receive either 600 milligrams of miricorilant or placebo each day, in addition to their established dose of antipsychotic medication, for 12 weeks, the company said.