Eaton names Heath Monesmith as COO of Electrical Sector

Apr. 04, 2022 4:31 PM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) has named Heath Monesmith as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Electrical Sector, effective July 5, 2022.
  • Monesmith, formerly President and COO of the Industrial Sector, succeeds Uday Yadav who is leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.
  • In the new role, Monesmith will have corporate responsibility for the EMEA region and will report to Eaton's Chairman and CEO, Craig Arnold.
  • In a related move, Paulo Ruiz will succeed Monesmith as President and COO of the Industrial Sector. In this role, Ruiz will also have corporate responsibility for the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions and will report to Arnold.
  • Ruiz joined the company in 2019 as the President of the Hydraulics Group and most recently served as President of the Energy Solutions and Services Americas Group.
