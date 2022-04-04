Eaton names Heath Monesmith as COO of Electrical Sector
Apr. 04, 2022 4:31 PM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) has named Heath Monesmith as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Electrical Sector, effective July 5, 2022.
- Monesmith, formerly President and COO of the Industrial Sector, succeeds Uday Yadav who is leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.
- In the new role, Monesmith will have corporate responsibility for the EMEA region and will report to Eaton's Chairman and CEO, Craig Arnold.
- In a related move, Paulo Ruiz will succeed Monesmith as President and COO of the Industrial Sector. In this role, Ruiz will also have corporate responsibility for the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions and will report to Arnold.
- Ruiz joined the company in 2019 as the President of the Hydraulics Group and most recently served as President of the Energy Solutions and Services Americas Group.