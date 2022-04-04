SOC Telemed stockholders approve acquisition by Patient Square Capital

Apr. 04, 2022 4:33 PM ETSOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) has announced that its stockholders approved the acquisition of SOC Telemed by Patient Square Capital, a leading dedicated health care investment firm, at a special meeting.
  • Under the terms, SOC Telemed stockholders will receive $3.00 in cash per share of Class A common stock.
  • Upon closing of the transaction, SOC Telemed will become a privately held company and SOC Telemed's Class A common stock and warrants to purchase SOC Telemed's Class A common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.
