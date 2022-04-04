Camden Property Trust acquires fund partnership stakes, joins the S&P 500
Apr. 04, 2022 4:41 PM ETCamden Property Trust (CPT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has completed the acquisition of all outstanding partnership interests in its two discretionary investment funds from the Teacher Retirement System of Texas ("TRS"), effective April 1.
- The assets involved in the transaction included 22 multifamily communities with 7,247 apartment homes with an average age of 12 years, primarily located in Sunbelt markets. The total consideration for the acquisition of TRS's interests, after adjusting for the assumption of ~$520M of secured mortgage debt, was ~$1.1B, which was funded through cash on hand and borrowings under its $900M unsecured line of credit.
- The REIT had announced last month the agreement to buy the partnership interests.
- Last week, S&P Dow Jones announced that Camden Property Trust (CPT) would move up into the S&P 500.