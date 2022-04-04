BRC to redeem all outstanding warrants

Apr. 04, 2022 4:41 PM ETBRC Inc. (BRCC)BRCC.WSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • BRC (NYSE:BRCC) on Monday said it will redeem warrants to purchase class A shares, par value $0.0001/share, that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. ET on May 4 for a redemption price of $0.10 per warrant.
  • The warrants were issued under the warrant deal, dated as of Feb. 25, 2021, by and between SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust, as warrant agent, and further assumed by BRCC on Feb. 9 as part of units sold in SilverBox's IPO or in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO.
  • The public warrants are listed on the NYSE (BRCC.WS).
  • Any warrants that remain unexercised at 5 p.m. ET on the redemption date will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.10 per warrant.
  • BRCC said May 3, the trading day prior to the redemption date, will be the last day on which the warrants will be traded on NYSE.
