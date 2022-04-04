4D Molecular doses first patient in phase 1/2 trial of 4D-710 for treating cystic fibrosis
Apr. 04, 2022 4:51 PM ET4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Biotherapeutics company 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) dosed the first patient in its phase 1/2 clinical trial of its therapy 4D-710 to treat patients with cystic fibrosis.
- The phase 1/2 trial is a dose-escalation and dose-expansion study of 4D-710 in patients with cystic fibrosis who are ineligible for CFTR (cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator) modulator therapy or who have discontinued therapy due to adverse effects.
- Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disease that is caused due to mutations in the gene that produces the CFTR protein.
- 4D-710, which is delivered through an aerosol, has the potential to treat a broad range of people with cystic fibrosis independent of their specific CFTR mutations, said Jennifer L. Taylor-Cousar, the lead investigator for the phase 1/2 clinical trial.