Trinity Capital stock slides on $50M stock offering

Apr. 04, 2022 4:42 PM ETTrinity Capital Inc. (TRIN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) shares fell 4.27% Monday evening after the business development firm announced an underwritten public offering of $50M shares of its common stock.
  • Terms of the offering are yet to be disclosed.
  • Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used to pay down a portion of existing indebtedness outstanding under the company's KeyBank Credit Facility, to make investments in accordance with its investment objective and investment strategy, and for general corporate purposes.
